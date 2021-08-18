Support Local Businesses
McConnell on Afghanistan: ‘This has been an unmitigated disaster...’

Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon....
Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. He criticized America’s exit strategy from Afghanistan, stressed the importance of vaccines, and also talked about what he hopes to see from the infrastructure bill.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

He criticized America’s exit strategy from Afghanistan, stressed the importance of vaccines, and also talked about what he hopes to see from the infrastructure bill.

During a luncheon with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, McConnell said American troops should have stayed in Afghanistan.

With the Taliban now in power, he explained American safety is in jeopardy. He also blamed the Biden administration for having no plan in pace to safely evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.

This has been an unmitigated disaster, a stain on the reputation of our country,” McConnell said. “Obviously, there was no plan in place to deal with getting our own people out and getting the Afghan interpreters who worked with us.”

He also urged people to get vaccinated.

“97% percent of the people in the hospitals now in Kentucky and around the country are unvaccinated,” McConnell said. “That is not opinion, that’s a fact.”

He stopped short, however, of supporting the mask mandate in schools.

“I’m going to leave that up to the governor. That’s apart of his portfolio and not mine,” said McConnell. “What I do know is that 97 percent of the people in hospitals in Kentucky and across the country have one thing in common, they were unvaccinated.”

McConnell, who’s vaccinated, said he will get the booster shot once he’s eligible.

He also criticized the $1 trillion price tag of the infrastructure bill, although, he said the money could be put to good use like help expand Kentucky’s broadband.

“Some major bridge projects that affect the interstates through our state,” McConnell said. “During the pandemic, I think we all fully learned the importance of connectivity.”

McConnell said Kentucky could get $4.6 billion from the infrastructure deal if it passes.

He also said he’s willing to work with the Biden administration on how the country should move forward in Afghanistan.

