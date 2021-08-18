Support Local Businesses
Multiple Louisville high school football matchups canceled due to COVID

This Friday, several first week high school football games in Louisville will not play as...
(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Friday, several first week high school football games in Louisville will not play as scheduled due to reported COVID cases.

Three games have reported cancelations due to COVID-19:

  • Bullitt Central at Warren Central
  • Waggener at Pike Central (Indiana)
  • Seneca at Moore

Bullitt Central Athletic Director confirmed that their game was canceled due to the team at Warren Central placed in COVID-related quarantine. Their team will now be be playing Waggener at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Moore High School Athletics confirmed their game had been canceled against Seneca, and that their season opener would be next week at Southern High School.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association records cancelations as a 0-0 tie with a notation that the game was canceled due to COVID.

