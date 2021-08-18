Support Local Businesses
Police respond to fight at PRP High School

Police officers are at PRP High School following reports of a fight there Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers are at PRP High School following reports of a fight there Wednesday morning.

Metrosafe confirmed there was a report of a weapon, but that no shots were fired.

The fight took place in the parking lot, and was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

Information about any injuries was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene and will have a live update during our midday show that begins at 11 a.m.

