Police respond to fight at PRP High School
Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers are at PRP High School following reports of a fight there Wednesday morning.
Metrosafe confirmed there was a report of a weapon, but that no shots were fired.
The fight took place in the parking lot, and was reported at about 10:30 a.m.
Information about any injuries was not immediately known.
No other information was immediately available.
