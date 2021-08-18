Police respond to fight at PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers are at PRP High School following reports of a fight there Wednesday morning.

Metrosafe confirmed there was a report of a weapon, but that no shots were fired.

The fight took place in the parking lot, and was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

Information about any injuries was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.

