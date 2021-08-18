Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun

By John P. Wise, Phylicia Ashley and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot of a local high school.

Police were called to PRP High School after the fight started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News reviewed cellphone video of the fight that showed a student getting beaten before he took cover underneath a table. Moments later, that student is seen on the video reaching into a backpack for a gun.

After that student disappeared for a short while, he was charged with gun possession when the weapon was found in a garbage can outside the school. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson later confirmed the weapon was a pellet gun “which appeared to be a real gun.”

No shots were fired during the incident.

A woman named Talisha told WAVE 3 News that she is the mother of that boy, and said he called her from a random phone number after he left the school grounds following the fight.

Talisha said her son and the other boy got in a fight last year and then again Wednesday morning in the school bathroom. She said her son won both of those fights, prompting the other boy to send three of his friends after her son. Several parents at the school Wednesday morning corroborated Talisha’s story to WAVE 3 News.

Talisha also said the other boy’s mother tried to fight Talisha when parents started arriving at the school Wednesday.

Parents came to the school to get their kids and take them home, but police and school officials wouldn’t let them leave until the investigation was complete. WAVE 3 News learned, however, that some parents were seen leaving the school with their children as investigators were still examining the scene.

Several parents told WAVE 3 News they will send their kids back to school Thursday because they know the rivalry is just between the two boys and that they know the school staff will not tolerate further issues.

The full statement from JCPS about the incident reads: “This morning, four students were involved in an altercation at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. During the course of the incident, witnesses reported seeing one of the students in possession of a weapon. Administrators immediately notified JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police. The school was placed on heightened security during the investigation. After an initial search of the building, authorities did not find a weapon. During an additional search, a weapon was located outside of the school building in the trash. One student is facing a criminal charge of having a weapon on school property. Further investigation revealed the weapon found on campus was a pellet gun which appeared to be a real gun.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns

Latest News

A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
Williams is accused of fleeing police and then crashing into a car head-on.
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to deadly crash
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Student charged after brawl leads to discovery of gun in trash can at PRP High School