Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Census Bureau computer servers uninvolved with the 2020 census were exploited last year during a cybersecurity attack, but hackers’ attempts to keep access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.

The attack took place in January 2020 on the bureau’s remote access servers.

According to the Office of Inspector General, the Census Bureau missed opportunities to limit its vulnerability to the attack and didn’t discover and report the attack in a timely manner. The statistical agency also failed to keep sufficient system logs, which hindered the investigation, and was using operating system no longer supported by the vendor, the watchdog report said.

The bureau’s firewalls stopped the attacker’s attempts to maintain access to the system through a backdoor, but unauthorized changes were still made, including the creation of user accounts, the report said.

In a written response, acting Census Bureau director Ron Jarmin reiterated that none of the systems used for the 2020 census were compromised, nor was the nation’s once-a-decade head count affected in any way.

“Furthermore, no systems or data maintained and managed by the Census Bureau on behalf of the public were compromised, manipulated or lost ...” Jarmin wrote.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
The former Urban Government Center is in Paristown Pointe in Louisville.
City ends Urban Government Center redevelopment plans with Underhill Associates
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California