Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being shot several times.(WSAZ/Kelsey Souto)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – According to Kentucky State Police Tpr. Shane Goodall, the deputy who was injured in a shooting Tuesday night has been released from the hospital.

Tpr. Goodall told WSAZ that the suspect is in stable condition.

Names of those involved haven’t been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night that also involved the suspect being shot several times, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP troopers were assisting deputies on a domestic call that led to a pursuit. It was stopped just inside the Lawrence County line on state Route 201.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect fired shots, and the deputy was struck. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect was shot several times and taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa. His condition is unknown.

State Route 201 remained closed at the scene of the shooting, according to our crew there. It could be closed for quite some time, according to the Lawrence County Constable Association. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

No names have been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Scattered thunderstorms will pop later in the afternoon.
FORECAST: Some fog this morning, then heating up!
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Man shot to death at Portland neighborhood gas station
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 4AM
WAVE 3 News - August 17, 2021
Tuesday night, August 17, 2021