Student charged after brawl leads to discovery of gun in trash can at PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot of a local high school.

Police were called to PRP High School after the fight started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News reviewed cellphone video of the fight that showed a student getting beaten before he took cover underneath a table. Moments later, that student is seen on the video reaching into a backpack for a gun.

After that student disappeared for a short while, he was charged with gun possession when the weapon was found in a garbage can outside the school.

No shots were fired during the incident.

A woman named Talisha told WAVE 3 News that she is the mother of that boy, and said he called her from a random phone number after he left the school grounds following the fight.

Talisha said her son and the other boy got in a fight last year and then again Wednesday morning in the school bathroom. She said her son won both of those fights, prompting the other boy to send three of his friends after her son. Several parents at the school Wednesday morning corroborated Talisha’s story to WAVE 3 News.

Talisha also said the other boy’s mother tried to fight Talisha when parents started arriving at the school Wednesday.

Parents came to the school to get their kids and take them home, but police and school officials wouldn’t let them leave until the investigation was complete. WAVE 3 News learned, however, that some parents were seen leaving the school with their children as investigators were still examining the scene.

Several parents told WAVE 3 News they will send their kids back to school Thursday because they know the rivalry is just between the two boys and that they know the school staff will not tolerate further issues.

