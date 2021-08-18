Support Local Businesses
‘Very devastating’: Afghan refugee in Louisville scared for family stuck in Kabul

Khadia Shojae, an Afghani refugee living in Louisville, said she has not heard from her family...
Khadia Shojae, an Afghani refugee living in Louisville, said she has not heard from her family since the Taliban seized control of her home city(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A growing population of Afghan refugees live in Kentucky, some of whom are concerned about their families in the Middle East after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just days ago.

Since 2016, at least 140 Afghans have resettled in Kentucky, according to a spokesperson for Kentucky Refugee Ministries. Three more families that were assigned to fly to Louisville for refuge are stuck in Kabul as Taliban forces take control of the city.

Khadia Shojae, an Afghan refugee living in Louisville, said she has not heard from her family since the Taliban seized control of her home city a week ago. She said she is now afraid for their safety.

“It was very devastating,” she said. “We talked about what to do if the Taliban came over. Where to go and how to like, when the pandemic that started in America, how to save some food until we know the stores are open or the price will go up. That was the last conversation I had with them.”

Within the next three to five months, resettlement agencies are expected to evacuate 20,000 Afghans, according to the United States Department of State. It is unclear how many families could settle in Kentucky.

