Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in an early morning shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Just after midnight, Louisville Metro police were called to Boone’s Gas Station in the 500 block of N. 22nd Street near Lytle Street. Officers found Donta D. Hutchings, 37, of Louisville, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The death of Hutchings is under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Unit and detectives are hoping for community help to find the shooter. Anyone with information can call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

