ALERT DAY: Dense fog possible Friday morning

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense fog develops overnight
  • Take it slow and use the low beams in low visibility Friday morning
  • Scattered storms return for the start of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies are clearing out tonight, which alongside a light wind will accelerate the formation of fog by early Friday morning.

Nearly all of us are under a Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning. Use caution when heading out! Lows will be near 70 degrees. Once the fog clears by late morning, the rest of Friday should be relatively uneventful. It’ll be partly sunny with a small pop-up downpour chance in the afternoon as highs reach into the upper 80s in Louisville.

We’ll be partly cloudy Friday night as rain chances stay down to a minimum as we head toward Saturday morning. Expect lows in the lower 70s by that point.

A weak cold front that will only glance by us to the north will provide an uptick in scattered storm activity Saturday afternoon, but at this point it appears many will stay dry. Highs will climb up toward 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday it looks like the rain chance will drop a bit with only an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The heat will kick into high gear as 90s are likely Sunday through the middle part of next week.

Storm chances will rise toward late next week.

