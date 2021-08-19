Alert issued for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing person considered to be endangered.

Georgia Lamb, 65, was last seen around Noon Wednesday in the 4100 block of Greenwood Ave.

Lamb is 5′1″, weights 110 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. No description of the clothing Lamb was wearing was given.

LMPD says Lamb is in need of medication which she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on the location of Georgia Lamb is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.