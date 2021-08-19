Support Local Businesses
Alert issued for endangered missing person

An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Georgia Lamb, 65, of Louisville, Ky. Lamb has been missing since Noon on August 18, 2021.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing person considered to be endangered.

Georgia Lamb, 65, was last seen around Noon Wednesday in the 4100 block of Greenwood Ave.

Lamb is 5′1″, weights 110 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. No description of the clothing Lamb was wearing was given.

LMPD says Lamb is in need of medication which she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on the location of Georgia Lamb is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

