Beshear: Kentucky has a record high number of COVID patients

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s healthcare system is being overwhelmed by the new wave of COVID.

During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear said there’s a record high number of patients to go along with staffing shortages statewide.

Beshear said there’s even a chance that elective surgeries could get suspended again.

The governor also asked for families to not try and get tested in emergency rooms because they’re currently swamped.

A man who didn’t believe in COVID until he was hit hard by the virus and hospitalized. He said he was in so much pain that his wife, who is a nurse, and her co-workers were trying to calm him down.

Beshear said Kentucky currently has the highest positivity rate than at any other time in the pandemic. State leaders say they have seen an increase in COVID deaths in people under the age of 50 since June.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, said to keep from spreading the virus Kentuckians should stay home if they are sick or have symptoms.

