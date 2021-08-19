Child treated after vehicle hits JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student aboard a Jefferson County Public Schools bus was taken to a hospital for treatment after the bus was involved in a accident.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. at S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Vassel Road. A photo of the crash scene shows the vehicles involved were a Nissan Xterra and Bus 1214.

According to Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, the SUV hit the bus. The child being treated complained of chest pain. Hebert said no one else on the bus was injured.

