COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is at the Kentucky State Fair this year offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Terry Beams got vaccinated Thursday. He already caught COVID-19 once and is now going through treatment for stage 4 cancer.

“Everything that’s been going on with me and my cancer I never had time, but today had been a good day to come up here and do it.” Beams said, “Hopefully, other people will see and ya know they’ll also do it.”

Beams is currently going through chemotherapy treatments. He said he checked with his doctor beforehand and was given the all-clear to get the shot.

Jovonna Burdette told WAVE 3 New she was hesitant to get the vaccine but did it anyway.

“I was kind of hesitant about the vaccine for real, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t really want to be sick either,” said Burdette “So because I was going to the fair I figured this would be a good time. I better do it now before I change my mind again.”

UofL Health will be offing vaccine appointments at the fair through Aug 29.

The vaccine clinic is in South Wing B at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

