Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’

Business hasn’t been hurt since they posted the sign, according to the owner. In fact, they’re thriving.
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
By Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington business is one of many around the country now requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter.

A sign posted on its door since May reads “Anti-vaxxers are not welcome here. Goodbye.”

Covington Clay is a pottery studio in the heart of the city on Pike Street.

Its owner says they adopted the policy to protect people. Having been closed for 14 months during the pandemic, they say they don’t need a misinformed, unvaccinated person jeopardizing their classes.

The owner says they’ve gotten calls from folks promising to boycott the business. At the same time, according to the owner, many customers have chosen to come specifically because of the vaccination policy.

East to Vest is located two storefronts down. Owner Stacey Vest understands the desire to keep the community safe and healthy.

“I think everyone can do their own thing,” Vest said, “and we appreciate that.”

>> LIST: Tri-State concert venues that require vaccination or negative COVID test

While East to Vest, a two-month-old business, is not requiring proof of vaccination, they are closely watching the COVID-19 data as they debate whether to take additional steps.

“We are encouraging people who are not vaccinated to wear their masks,” Vest said. “We actually ask everyone to wear a mask when they come in just to be fair to everyone. And then we always have our masks at hand.”

But one Covington resident says the pottery studio’s vaccine policy is inappropriate.

“The way that it’s being worded and the way that they’re acting upon it... This is a free country... They shouldn’t be putting out signs like that,” Bruce Swabey said.

Covington Clay’s response?

The owner says their business, their rules—and the vaccine policy stays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
Soon, more FBI agents will be in Louisville to put a hyper focus on curbing violent crime.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
The FBI is sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
Following a year of lockdown, people are ready to have some fun and maybe spend a little money....
Make Ends Meet: Debt and credit scores