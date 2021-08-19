Support Local Businesses
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence

By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville’s criminal activity rises, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is doubling down on its effort to drive crime out of the city. FBI agents are partnering with the Louisville Metro Police Department to target gangs and violent criminal groups, called the Safe Streets Task Force.

Soon, more FBI agents will be in the area to put a hyper focus on these efforts.

“The main objective of a Safe Streets Task Force is to look at what we call ‘enterprise investigation,’” FBI Louisville’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Jones said.

The goal of the task force is to go after violent gangs and other criminal groups so Louisville’s crime rate can be slowed, Jones said.

“We want to make an impact by targeting a whole gang at what time or a whole crew,” Jones said.

These efforts were proven by a major bust resulting in the federal indictment of four Louisville men — Andre Ross, Cory Ross, Robert Ross, and Seiko Ross. Over 17 weapons, including assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, ammunition, and approximately 1,200 grams of suspected controlled substances were confiscated by federal agents.

All four men are facing multiple charges.

“Just targeting violent actors who are in the city who may be contributing to the homicide rate (and) the shooting rates,” Jones said.

The FBI agent said the targeted campaign has ramped up now that violent crime has surged throughout the Metro.

“We recognize that we are not having that impact that we would like to have,” Jones said. “The numbers are still rising. We are doubling down on our efforts.”

Agents want people who live in areas of high crime to feel comfortable reporting criminal activity because those tips are valuable when it comes to getting rid of crime, according to Jones.

“Part of our strategy is more community engagement and reaching out and building trust in the community,” he said.

