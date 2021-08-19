Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to present an Acclamation award to members of the guard.(Kentucky National Guard)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Catholic school district in Northern Kentucky will no longer have to mandate masks after a federal judge ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear cannot legally mandate masks in schools with an executive order.

Judge William Bertelsman concluded in his ruling that masking orders harm children both emotionally and educationally. His decision came after parents of Catholic schools in Covington, Ky., sued Beshear over his statewide school masking order.

“Such intangible and unquantifiable harm is irreparable because it cannot be measured or undone,” Bertelsman wrote in his ruling.

The mask requirement implemented by the Kentucky Department of Education is not affected by Bertelsman’s decision, nor is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ emergency regulation for childcare centers.

Beshear’s spokesperson confirmed the order will only affect the Diocese of Covington and no other schools.

In addition to pointing out record-number hospitalizations of children with the coronavirus across the nation, as well as the rapid rate of Kentucky hospitals filling up, the spokesperson also said the judge’s ruling “ignored an entire section of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutional powers of a Governor to respond to an emergency.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon....
McConnell on Afghanistan: ‘This has been an unmitigated disaster...’
COVID-19 vaccines.
As a polio survivor, Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to urge COVID vaccinations
A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and...
Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers
McConnell comments on Moore
Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on Afghanistan situation