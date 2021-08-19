FORECAST: Drier, warm afternoon ahead; fog possible overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scattered thunderstorms late Saturday/Sunday with a weak front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a soggy start to the day, drier weather is in the forecast this afternoon. Isolated downpours are still possible for the second half of the day as temperatures try to climb into the 80s.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight as we fall into the 60s. Patchy fog is possible early Friday morning.

After a foggy start for some, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. We’ll see mostly clear skies Friday night as temperatures slide into the 60s yet again.

Heat builds to start next week as highs return to the low 90s. A front towards the end of the week looks to bring not only rain chances but also cooler temperatures into the forecast.

