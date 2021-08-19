Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heavy rain this morning, easing for the afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAVY RAIN: Potential for some flash flooding for the AM Commute
  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scattered thunderstorms late Saturday/Sunday with a weak front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pockets of heavy rain to start today off, but the coverage will ease back into the afternoon. Due to the morning clouds/rain, temperatures will warm slightly into the afternoon hours.

Any shower chance early on will fade with some clearing skies. Fog may become an issue toward sunrise and something we’ll be watching out for.

Friday will bring most of us a decent break from the storms after a foggy start. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s with only an isolated downpour chance. Partly cloudy and mainly dry.

The heat will locked into early next week with another cold front potentially arriving later in the week to cool us back down.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

