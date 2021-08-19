Support Local Businesses
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a hateful message(Do Good Wisconsin)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of strangers rallied help surprise a Madison server, who was left a hateful, homophobic comment on a tip-less check.

Eric Salzwedel, co-founder of the nonprofit Do Good Wisconsin, shared an image of the check the server received on Facebook.

The customer did not tip a cent and wrote “service was good but we don’t tip sinfull (sic) homosexuals.”

Since Salzwedel’s entire non-profit is based on preforming random acts of kindness, he and his team took matters into their own hands to try and brighten that server’s day.

About 250 people pitched in to give the server a $4,500 tip. Salzwedel dined in at the Madison restaurant, requested that specific server, and surprised them with the massive tip.

“There’s a lot of opportunities every single day we wake up and we go out that we can either make a positive difference in the lives of people we run into or we can make a negative impact on people we run into every day,” Salzwedel said in a previous interview with NBC15.

Salzwedel said the server did not want to be publicly named but was very appreciative of the unexpected gesture of kindness and support.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

