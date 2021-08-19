IU Southeast students start to move in on campus

Support Local Businesses
Wednesday was a big day for IU-Southeast students as they moved in on campus.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Wednesday was a big day for IU-Southeast students.

It was move-in day for new students on the New Albany campus.

All Indiana University students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus, including the IUS campus.

Many students said they were excited to able to return to in-person learning and to have the opportunity to live on campus again. The school’s acting chancellor, Kathryn Girten, said students and staff are just happy to be back; many had no problems getting vaccinated.

“We have a vaccine requirement; there are exceptions, but generally a lot of people are vaccinated,” Girten said. “It’s a very safe place. I would say any IU campus is one of the safest places you can be, in terms of number of people being vaccinated. But, as an extra precaution at the moment, when we go into a building, we put our masks on.”

Returning students will move in Thursday. Classes start Monday.

