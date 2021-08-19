Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet

Scott Collard is a finalist for the USA Mullet Championships
Scott Collard is a finalist for the USA Mullet Championships(14news)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle.

“Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.”

The USA Mullet Championships began in 2020. This year, Collard is looking to claim the grand prize, $2,500, and a fortune of gifts from the competition’s sponsors, including a gold mullet trophy.

There are 25 finalists for the first, second and third-place awards. Some would think with such a large prize on the line, there would be tension within the community. But with great mullet, comes great community.

“It’s pretty stiff competition this year,” Collard said. “I’ve met a lot of them in the competition. We have mullet meet ups once a year. Last year, we met in Talladega, Alabama. This year, we met in Texas.”

To Collard, his mullet is his strength. He says one of his favorite stories growing up was Samson from the Bible. After he learned about how he got his power from his hair, he decided to let his grow out.

“It’s a lifestyle, the mullet goes with your lifestyle,” Collard said. “I’ve always been a person to speak my mind.”

He’s been called the “godfather of mullets.”

Can he bring home the gold? Time will tell.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville

Latest News

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus
Wednesday night, August 18, 2021
Wednesday night, August 18, 2021
Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021
Wednesday evening, August 18, 2021
According to the KHSAA website, at least 10 Week 1 games have been canceled as of Wednesday...
COVID-19 causes high school football cancelations across Kentucky