Kentucky State Fair offering UofL Health medical screenings

UofL Health's Brown Cancer Center's Mobile Mammography van offers free breast cancer screenings...
UofL Health's Brown Cancer Center's Mobile Mammography van offers free breast cancer screenings at the Kentucky State Fair.(WAVE)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering free health screenings at the Kentucky State Fair, including breast cancer screenings.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Brown Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography van being at the event.

Leigh Rae Kmiec said on her 40th birthday, she began going to the mobile clinic at the fair every year. When she turned 49, her mammogram showed she had breast cancer. Kmiec said ultimately, the screening saved her life.

“It’s traumatic when it happens, but if I had not have gone and they had not found it, I wouldn’t be here today,” Kmiec said. “So if I can save one person’s life and ask everyone to get their screenings that’s what I’m going to do.”

In addition to mammogram screenings, UofL Health is offering a number of other health screenings, demonstrations, and educational opportunities throughout the fair.

More details on what services UofL health will be offering can be found here.

The Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday, Aug. 19, and ends on Aug. 29.

