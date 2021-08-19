Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky State University looking for ways to stabilize the school’s finances

Kentucky State University is in Frankfort, Ky.
Kentucky State University is in Frankfort, Ky.(KSU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State University is taking corrective actions to stabilize the school’s finances after the resignation of its president last month.

The university’s board of regents was recently briefed on its finances that include $13 million in pending, past due or unpaid debts.

The university says the debts include $3 million in vendor invoices and about $5 million owed to clear construction invoices.

New acting president Clara Ross Stamps succeeded former president M. Christopher Brown. Brown resigned last month amid concerns about the school’s financial health and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

One student was treated after an August 19, 2021 accident between a JCPS school bus and a SUV.
Child treated after vehicle hits JCPS bus
Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Drier, warm afternoon ahead; fog possible overnight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has the latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday midday, August 19, 2021
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Georgia Lamb, 65, of Louisville, Ky. Lamb...
Alert issued for endangered missing person