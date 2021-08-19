Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several drivers were stuck on Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown after their cars were damaged by pallets and nails in the road on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

A truck lost the load of pallets before several cars hit them, according to Jeffersontown Police Department dispatchers.

I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to the debris in the road. Traffic was diverted for a couple of hours to Blankenbaker Parkway as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews cleared the roadway.

