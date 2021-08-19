Nails on I-64 disabling drivers after pallets fall off truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several drivers are stuck after their cars were damaged by pallets and nails in the road on Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown.

A truck lost the load of pallets before several cars hit them, according to Jeffersontown Police Department dispatchers.

I-64 westbound is shut down and blocked due to the debris in the road. Traffic is being diverted to Blankenbaker Parkway.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are working to clear the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.