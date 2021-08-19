Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People are asking why a student ended up with a pellet gun in Pleasure Ridge Park High School and how he got it in the first place.

The gun being pulled was a complete freshmen brawl ending with a gun pulled and a student charged at the school. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Talisha Young said she did everything in her power to prevent what happened Wednesday. Young said initially everything started as a petty issue.

“The girl called my son a pretty boy,” Young said. “He took it as an insult and called her ugly. Then she said she was going to get her brother to fight my son.”

Since then, Young said her son “Q” was a target, adding that a group of boys kept instigating fights, that at first never happened.

She said last year when the boys were in middle school, there was a fight at the bus stop.

Young said she spoke to one of the boy’s mothers in May.

“At that moment, we decided we would squash it,” Young said. “Because I don’t want my son to get killed and I don’t want anybody else’s child to get killed.”

She said the other boys kept taunting “Q” and the situation kept escalating.

“They did come to my home with guns, two of them,” Young said. “Four came. Two came with guns.”

Young said she moved her family out of the neighborhood where the other boys lived, hoping that would end attempted attacks on her son. But another round of issues started after they moved.

“Once he told me last week that the boy was in the class, and he needed to switch out of the class because they would not stop,” Young said. “He’s had this (bullying) issue since elementary school.”

His mother said on Tuesday that “Q” told her other students told him the boys were planning to “jump” him. The attack Wednesday morning was caught on video, taken from multiple angles.

“Q” is also seen reaching into his bag. Other students said there was a gun inside, but in the videos, the gun is not visible.

He was charged for taking the pellet gun Young bought him, to school. The gun was found by police in a trash can outside the school building.

Young said she bought the pellet gun for “Q” when he was younger.

“I let him keep it because it’s broke,” Young said. “I know it’s not real.”

She said she thought he left it at their old home when they moved.

“I do not condone him taking the gun to school,” Young said. “He felt like it was necessary to try and defend himself I wish that he would have talked to me about it.”

Young said she understands other parents’ terror and pain because if she didn’t know her son, she would feel that way too.

Wave 3 News spoke to “Q” via FaceTime. He said everyone involved in the fight should be held accountable.

Young said she believes her son brought the pellet gun to school to scare the boys off if they did try to attack him. When a fight actually happened, she said the only time the boys stopped hitting him was when they thought a gun was present.

“Your fist are not weapons?” Young said. “Your feet are not weapons? And multiple people on a child?”

Young said JCPS officials and teachers in the room didn’t protect “Q” from needing to protect himself. She said she’s going to fight for her son to stay in school, but not at PRP. She also said she plans on pressing charges against the other boys for assaulting her son.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.