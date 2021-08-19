PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student accused of having a firearm on school property at Pleasure Ridge Park High School threw his weapon, a pellet gun, in the trash outside the building after he ran off campus on Wednesday, according to a statement from Jefferson County Public Schools.

After being allegedly beaten up by several students, the student was seen reaching into a backpack in several cell phone videos. The moment the student reached into the backpack, supposedly for a gun, his peers turned around and fled for protection.

The school is expected to operate normally following the incident.

Zach Goodman, a freshman at PRP High School, weighed in on the chaos and said it was a particularly difficult situation to go through during his first week of high school.

“As soon as the kid got up and started reaching for his bag, I got nervous,” Zach Goodman said. “I saw everybody running away, so I just turned around, ran to the door, and got out.”

He said he immediately began looking for his older sister, Summer, among hundreds of other students.

“Kids running out of the gym, ducking, and screaming, ‘Gun!’” Summer Goodman said. “I stand up, start running out of school, I’m looking for my brother. We hop in my car and take off.”

The Goodman siblings said they went home and told their parents about what happened but returned to school to help other students get home safely.

Meanwhile, LMPD detectives responded with K-9 officers and searched the campus looking for a suspect and a gun.

Parents rushed to the school as soon as they heard about the incident, hoping to get their children home safely. Some were angry with school officials for being disorganized.

Brandon Zettler said luckily, he was in the right place at the right time. After his son ran out of the cafeteria, Zettler spotted him on the street on his way home. After talking to school staff, Zettler said he became convinced that safety should be improved and revamped.

“They said, ‘You can’t sign him out, we’re on lockdown,’” Zettler said. “I was like, ‘Can’t sign him out? He’s in my truck!’ (They asked) ‘How do you have your kid already?’ I said, ‘Well, because he was with the hundreds of kids running out onto road.’”

Zettler said his son will be back at school on Thursday and told his son not to let fear control him.

Goodman said that may not be as easy for students.

“You assume someone pulls out a bag after a fight, that’s the first thing that comes to your head — it’s involving a gun,” Goodman said.

The Goodman siblings and Zettler said the next step should be getting resource officers back onto campus to stop these situations.

The first email to PRP families said:

“I want to let you know what is happening on our campus right now. The building is secure and everyone is ok.

PRP is operating on a heightened security level right now after a gun was found on our property. The investigation is continuing. We’ll let you know when we’ve been given the all clear and when we resume our normal schedule.”

Upset PRP parents said, It wasn’t until hours later, when kids were home with their families, did the school district give more detail; which leads them to advocate for more communication in threatening situations as they do with COVID.

A second email sent to PRP families went into further detail about the student and gun, police presence and school lockdown:

“I wanted to update you on the incident that occurred at our school today.

This morning following an altercation among students, we received a report of a gun on our campus. We immediately contacted Louisville Metro Police and JCPS Security and our school was placed on heightened securities while law enforcement investigated and conducted a thorough search of the building and grounds. During that search officers found a pellet gun that had been discarded outside of the school. No one was injured during this time, and one student was arrested as a result of the incident.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call.

Sincerely,

Sheri Duff, Principal

Pleasure Ridge Park High School”

