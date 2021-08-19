Support Local Businesses
Racing Louisville advances to Women’s Cup final with win over Chicago

Racing Louisvlle FC is hosting the Women's Cup
Racing Louisvlle FC is hosting the Women's Cup(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katie McClure capped off a historic night of women’s soccer with a penalty kick to give Racing Louisville a 1-1 (5-4) win over the Chicago Red Stars in the Women’s Cup at Lynn Family Stadium.

Ebony Salmon put Racing on the board first with a steal just outside the box and then a goal in the 10th minute.

Chicago tied it up in the second half, and it was still 1-1 after regulation. Each team earned a point in the NWSL standings.

However, this is a tournament, so it went to penalty kicks.

That’s when McClure provided the drama and helped Racing move on to Saturday’s championship game. They’ll face Bayern Munich FC.

Bayern Munich also won in PK’s, beating Paris St. Germain 2-2 (5-4).

It will be Bayern Munich FC taking on Racing Louisville FC for the inaugural Women’s Cup trophy on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

