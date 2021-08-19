Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all charged with first-degree burglary.(Raycom Media/file)
By WKYT News Staff and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday.

We know they’re all charged with first-degree burglary.

The players are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams.

Caption

According to police, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, there was a private party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return.

Police say a short time later, the three individuals returned with additional subjects. The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

Police say Tisdale has an added charge of wanton endangerment because they say he was identified as the suspect who pointed the gun.

We have reached out to the University of Kentucky for comment. Obviously, the UK Football staff is aware of the situation. We are awaiting a statement from Coach Mark Stoops.

The first game is just about two weeks away. UK takes on Louisiana-Monroe on September 4 at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Beshear: Kentucky has a record high number of COVID patients
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disabling drivers after pallets fall off truck
Skies will clear out for the most part overnight. That and a light will will accelerate the...
FORECAST: Fog possible early Friday morning
Attorney General Daniel Cameron serves up meals at the 2021 Commodities Breakfast to kick off...
Kentucky State Fair kicks off as Democrats, Republicans converge on commodities breakfast