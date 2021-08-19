Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, said a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Man appeared to have detonator
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update