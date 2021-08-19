Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UofL Hospital: 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated

UofL Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.
UofL Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hospital leaders continue their push to get people vaccinated after seeing the impact of the COVID outbreak.

A UofL Health spokesperson said as of Wednesday, 95% of their hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. At least 107 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and only five of those patients are vaccinated. There are 39 COVID patients in the ICU, none of whom have been vaccinated. The average age of hospitalized patients is 51.

“They’re no longer the older, immunocompromised personnel,” Nurse Lauren Hicks with UofL Health said. “They’re now the younger crowd, and this is obviously a concern for many people.”

Hicks said she hopes the jarring numbers will encourage people to get vaccinated.

UofL Health is administering vaccinations at the Kentucky State Fair, where JoVonna Burdette got hers. She said she was hesitant, but she decided to get the shot.

“We’re getting more cases every day and now we’re in red, and I would just rather be safe than sorry,” Burdette said.

Terry Beams also got vaccinated at the fair. He’s fighting stage 4 cancer, and he said his doctor gave him clearance to get the shot.

Beams is asking for more people to get vaccinated.

“I wish people would pay attention because it’s getting really bad out there,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen, and the safer, the better.”

All vaccinations at the Kentucky State Fair are free and no appointment is necessary.

UofL Health is also offering several free health screenings at the fair.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Kentucky State Fair attendees get their COVID-19 vaccine at a UofL mobile clinic
COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Kentucky State Fair
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 4,836 new COVID cases, over 1,200 are in kids 18 or younger