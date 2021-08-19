Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

U.S. Sens. King, Wicker test positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, left, and Angus King of Maine both tested positive for...
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, left, and Angus King of Maine both tested positive for COVID-19, representatives said Thursday.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said Thursday they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

King said he was tested a day after he began feeling ill, his office announced. He says he’s definitely “not feeling great” but doing better than if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

“I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” King said in a statement.

The 77-year-old King says throughout the pandemic, he’s worked to protect himself, family and staff through masks, social distancing, a “work-from-home mindset. " He’s used Zoom meetings and, until recently, was driving instead of flying to Washington, D.C.

He urged people to follow guidance from health professionals and “get vaccinated if you haven’t been.”

Wicker is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Wicker is 70. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Beshear: Kentucky has a record high number of COVID patients
Skies will clear out for the most part overnight. That and a light will will accelerate the...
FORECAST: Fog possible early Friday morning
The suspect in a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress is in custody, Capitol police said.
Bomb threat on Capitol Hill: Suspect in custody, police say
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Aid flows a bit more quickly into Haiti; challenges remain
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol