Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US suggests world leaders skip UN trip

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS — The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak at the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming “a super-spreader event.”

A note from the U.S. Mission sent to the 192 other U.N. member nations also called for all other U.N.-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York “needlessly increase risk to our community, New Yorkers and the other travelers.”

The U.S. note, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, said the Biden administration is particularly concerned about Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the incoming General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid hosting high-level in-person events on climate change, vaccines, the 20th anniversary of the U.N. World Conference Against Racism, food systems and energy.

“The United States is willing to make every effort to make these important events on shared priorities successful in a virtual format,” the note said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns

Latest News

According to the KHSAA website, at least 10 Week 1 games have been canceled as of Wednesday...
COVID-19 causes high school football cancelations across Kentucky
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Wednesday was a big day for IU-Southeast students as they moved in on campus.
IU Southeast students start to move in on campus
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Death toll from Haiti’s powerful earthquake rises to 2,189