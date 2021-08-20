Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Foggy morning but we sizzle later today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country until 10 AM
  • HEAT: The hot/humid air will push the heat index to 96-102° into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valley/river fog this morning will give way to hazy skies and a hot afternoon. Slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies as we head into tonight.

A weak cold front that will only glance by us to the north will provide an uptick in scattered storm activity Saturday afternoon, but at this point, it appears many will stay dry. Highs will climb up toward 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Evening thunderstorm chance fade, although a spotty shower could re-develop overnight as well.

Heat builds to start next week as highs return to the low 90s. A front towards the end of the week looks to increase the thunderstorm coverage over the area once again.

