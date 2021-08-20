Support Local Businesses
City buys property to be space for homeless

Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government has purchased a piece of land that will be used to house part of the city’s homeless population.

It’s part of a four-part plan by the city to address the growing homelessness problem in Louisville. Part one of the plan is designed to provide a safe, outdoor space with access to food, showers and services.

Mayor Greg Fischer emphasized that there’s still plenty more to be done. But for now, the space at 212 E. College Street - a location that was the former headquarters of the Archdiocese of Louisville - will serve as a safe space for people in Louisville experiencing homelessness.

The site, which was purchased by Metro Government for $1.6 million, is intended to serve as an alternative to the unsafe conditions of some of Louisville’s homeless camps. The goal would be to provide a stepping stone that could lead to permanent housing in the future. City leaders estimate it will cist another $1.4 million to outfit and operate the site.

The East College Street site It could be up and running in 90 days. It’s not for families, but is for individuals and their belongings, including pets.

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services says that a place for families could come in the future.

