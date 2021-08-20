FORECAST: Heat and a few storms for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat cranks up this weekend with highs in the 90s

Scattered storms Saturday afternoon, fewer storms on Sunday

Hot and dry weather early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight as we settle down into the lower 70s here in Louisville. While a shower is possible just west of our counties this evening, we’re not expecting any rainfall in our area.

Saturday starts dry with increasing clouds during the morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be watching the radar for a few isolated to scattered downpours. Most of us will stay dry though as highs reach into the lower 90s.

Any spotty downpours that remain on the radar Saturday after sunset will quickly fade overnight. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s within the city center. Sunday gets a little hotter with highs going further into the lower 90s under a partly sunny sky.

Storm chances look lower on Sunday as the cold front that helped influence Saturday’s downpours will be deflected back to the north.

Monday through Wednesday of next week look dry and hot with high temperatures rising through the low to mid 90s. Our next decent storm chance arrives by Thursday as a front approaches.

