FORECAST: Hot kick-off to the weekend with a few t-storms

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: The hot/humid air will push the heat index to near 96-102° into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day ahead with some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours possible.

Muggy night with still a risk for a shower to re-develop overnight but nothing heavy is expected.

Hot weather continues into Sunday with an isolated thunderstorm chance still around, but overall the radar looks to be tamer compared to Saturday. A warm overnight expected with a partly cloudy sky.

