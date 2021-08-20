FORECAST: Hot kick-off to the weekend with a few t-storms
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- HEAT: The hot/humid air will push the heat index to near 96-102° into early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day ahead with some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours possible.
Muggy night with still a risk for a shower to re-develop overnight but nothing heavy is expected.
Hot weather continues into Sunday with an isolated thunderstorm chance still around, but overall the radar looks to be tamer compared to Saturday. A warm overnight expected with a partly cloudy sky.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.