FORECAST: Hot kick-off to the weekend with a few t-storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: The hot/humid air will push the heat index to near 96-102° into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day ahead with some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours possible.

Muggy night with still a risk for a shower to re-develop overnight but nothing heavy is expected.

Hot weather continues into Sunday with an isolated thunderstorm chance still around, but overall the radar looks to be tamer compared to Saturday. A warm overnight expected with a partly cloudy sky.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.