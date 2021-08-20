Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm afternoon; cold front brings scattered rain chances

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: The hot/humid air will push the heat index to near 96-102° into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today as temperatures climb well into the 80s. There’s only an isolated shower chance in the forecast this afternoon.

We’ll see clear skies tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.

A weak cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast tomorrow afternoon; most areas will remain dry. Saturday’s sunshine will help to warm us to near 90°.

Storm chances fade during the evening, however, an isolated shower could pop overnight. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Heat builds to start next week as highs return to the low 90s. A front towards the end of the week looks to increase thunderstorm chances across the area once again.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest update.
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest update.
