Gun scare at Seymour High School prompts lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seymour High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after the Seymour Police Department was notified a student might have had a gun on campus.

According to a Facebook post from Seymour PD, after being told a student possibly had a gun, the school was placed on a “hard lockdown.” Students and teachers hid in classrooms until the scene was cleared.

The post made clear it was not an active shooter investigation.

(Story continues below post)

Principal Greg Prange wrote in a Facebook post students were told about someone who made a threat to the school. The police were then called, but Prange did not mention anything about a gun on school grounds.

“At no time were any Seymour High School students, staff, or facilities in danger,” Prange said. “Parents, please maintain open lines of communication with your teenagers. Our society has evolved to the point that any and every threat is taken seriously and we deal with them in a swift and definitive manner. We do not take any threat lightly and are very appreciative of students who ‘see something, say something.’”

Seymour High School resource officers, Jackson County Emergency Management, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Seymour Police Department, and the Brownstown Police Department helped with the investigation, Prange said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.