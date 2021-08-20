Support Local Businesses
Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

