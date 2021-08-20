Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS online school waiting list in place as thousands of kids quarantine

JCPS offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are...
JCPS offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are quarantined.(Pexels)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has over 2,000 students in quarantine less than one week into the new school year.

Although the school district offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are isolated, one parent told WAVE 3 News she does not think the district considers the struggles families go through with kids learning at home.

“The Board of Education is telling me that if I opt out for online education for Pathfinder School of Innovation that she will no longer be a part of the traditional program,” JCPS parent Ashley Warner-Wilson said.

Warner-Wilson’s daughter is a student at Male High School. She said her daughter was asked to quarantine after becoming exposed to COVID in the classroom.

“So, were just going to keep repeating this over and over again?” Warner-Wilson said. “That’s an interruption to these kids’ education.”

JCPS currently offers online learning for those kids that are forced to quarantine, but the district’s year-round online school, Pathfinder School of Innovation, can only be enrolled at the beginning of each semester. Right now, there is a waiting list to join due to a staffing shortage.

With the possibility of having to quarantine multiple times throughout the school year, Warner-Wilson said she has started looking at other options.

“We are looking for some inexperienced or experienced schoolteachers,” JCPS Chief of Schools Robert Moore said. “Teachers that can get online who are certified to teach our students.”

Moore said the district understands that navigating learning can be challenging for some but feels the current plans in place provide for consistent learning in and out of the classroom.

“Our district administrators are doing everything possible to adapt and flex to the need of our families and the community bases on what the numbers are, and the needs are in the community,” Moore said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus

Latest News

Police were notified that a gun may have been on campus at Seymour High School on Aug. 20.
Gun scare at Seymour High School prompts lockdown
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate
Jefferson County Public Schools is among the districts facing a bus driver shortage.
School bus driver shortage: WAVE Country districts work through kinks
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
FORECAST: Heat and a few storms for the weekend