JCPS online school waiting list in place as thousands of kids quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has over 2,000 students in quarantine less than one week into the new school year.

Although the school district offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are isolated, one parent told WAVE 3 News she does not think the district considers the struggles families go through with kids learning at home.

“The Board of Education is telling me that if I opt out for online education for Pathfinder School of Innovation that she will no longer be a part of the traditional program,” JCPS parent Ashley Warner-Wilson said.

Warner-Wilson’s daughter is a student at Male High School. She said her daughter was asked to quarantine after becoming exposed to COVID in the classroom.

“So, were just going to keep repeating this over and over again?” Warner-Wilson said. “That’s an interruption to these kids’ education.”

JCPS currently offers online learning for those kids that are forced to quarantine, but the district’s year-round online school, Pathfinder School of Innovation, can only be enrolled at the beginning of each semester. Right now, there is a waiting list to join due to a staffing shortage.

With the possibility of having to quarantine multiple times throughout the school year, Warner-Wilson said she has started looking at other options.

“We are looking for some inexperienced or experienced schoolteachers,” JCPS Chief of Schools Robert Moore said. “Teachers that can get online who are certified to teach our students.”

Moore said the district understands that navigating learning can be challenging for some but feels the current plans in place provide for consistent learning in and out of the classroom.

“Our district administrators are doing everything possible to adapt and flex to the need of our families and the community bases on what the numbers are, and the needs are in the community,” Moore said.

