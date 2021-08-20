Knoxville police looking for missing teen
Discaida Meridan was getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at the time, officials said.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the look out for a missing teen. Discaida Meridan, 14, was last seen Friday morning at Fulton High School, officials said.
Meridan was getting into a red Jeep Wrangler with her boyfriend at the time, officials said. They are believed to be travelling to Nashville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.