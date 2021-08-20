Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting

To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to...
To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to investigators, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition and another is stable after they were shot in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.

It happened in front of the L&N Federal Credit Union building at the corner of Broadway and 9th Street, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff.

One victim was brought privately to Norton Hospital before officers and EMS crews made it to the shooting scene, and the second victim was brought to Jewish Hospital.

Both were eventually transferred to UofL Hospital for further treatment, Ruoff said.

Their identities have not been released.

To provide any information to investigators, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck

Latest News

School resource officers are not in place in every Kentucky school district.
JCPS among only 7 districts in state without armed school resource officers, map shows
Following a year of lockdown, people are ready to have some fun and maybe spend a little money....
Make Ends Meet: Debt and credit scores
UofL Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.
UofL Hospital: 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated
Soon, more FBI agents will be in Louisville to put a hyper focus on curbing violent crime.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence