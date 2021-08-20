Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition and another is stable after they were shot in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.

It happened in front of the L&N Federal Credit Union building at the corner of Broadway and 9th Street, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff.

One victim was brought privately to Norton Hospital before officers and EMS crews made it to the shooting scene, and the second victim was brought to Jewish Hospital.

Both were eventually transferred to UofL Hospital for further treatment, Ruoff said.

Their identities have not been released.

To provide any information to investigators, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

