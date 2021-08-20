Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients

The isolation order is statewide and effective immediately.
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must immediately isolate at home, according to an order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.(AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must immediately isolate at home, according to an order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. The order is statewide and effective immediately.

The order is very similar to one Dr. Dobbs issued at almost this exact same time in 2020. But the language is updated to include “fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19.” It also states “Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period.”

  • Anyone infected with COVID-19 must must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic).
  • A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms.
  • Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts. No visitors should be allowed in the home. Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.

Failure or refusal to obey the lawful order is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).

For more information on what to do if you are sick, and steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus

Latest News

Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School...
Quarantined staff prompts 3 Silver Creek schools to close for a week
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19