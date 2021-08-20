Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Quarantined staff prompts 3 Silver Creek schools to close for a week

Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School...
Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School students will move to virtual learning for five days starting Aug. 23.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at three Silver Creek School Corporate schools will complete their coursework via e-learning during the week of Aug. 23 due to the high number of employees in quarantine for COVID.

In an emergency SCSC School Board meeting on Friday, it was ruled that Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School students will move to virtual learning for five days.

Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School students will go virtual for five days, the SCSC school board decided in an emergency meeting on Friday. Principals will review the virtual learning timeframe next week.

A three-tiered system based on COVID positivity rates in the district was also approved at the school board meeting. The tiers include when masks or e-learning will be mandated:

  • Tier 1 — Positivity rate below 2%; masks highly recommended in schools
    • If the positivity rate at any school reaches 2% or higher, it will shift to Tier 2 for a minimum of seven days.
  • Tier 2 — Positivity rate above 2%; masks mandatory in schools
    • If the positivity rate at any school reaches 6% or higher, it will shift to Tier 3 for a minimum of seven days.
  • Tier 3 — Positivity rate above 6%; all schools move to e-learning
    • The positivity rate will be measured every seven days to recalculate which tier to move to.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School students describe terrifying moments after brawl, gun scare on campus

Latest News

To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to...
Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
Police were notified that a gun may have been on campus at Seymour High School on Aug. 20.
Gun scare at Seymour High School prompts lockdown
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 3,869 new COVID-19 cases; 12.80% positivity rate