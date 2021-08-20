Quarantined staff prompts 3 Silver Creek schools to close for a week

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at three Silver Creek School Corporate schools will complete their coursework via e-learning during the week of Aug. 23 due to the high number of employees in quarantine for COVID.

In an emergency SCSC School Board meeting on Friday, it was ruled that Silver Creek Primary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, and Silver Creek Middle School students will move to virtual learning for five days.

A three-tiered system based on COVID positivity rates in the district was also approved at the school board meeting. The tiers include when masks or e-learning will be mandated:

Tier 1 — Positivity rate below 2%; masks highly recommended in schools If the positivity rate at any school reaches 2% or higher, it will shift to Tier 2 for a minimum of seven days.

Tier 2 — Positivity rate above 2%; masks mandatory in schools If the positivity rate at any school reaches 6% or higher, it will shift to Tier 3 for a minimum of seven days.

Tier 3 — Positivity rate above 6%; all schools move to e-learning The positivity rate will be measured every seven days to recalculate which tier to move to.



