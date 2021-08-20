School bus driver shortage: WAVE Country districts work through kinks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nationwide school bus driver shortage is impacting WAVE Country school districts, causing crowded buses and longer route times.

Jefferson County Public Schools is among the districts facing a driver shortage, however Chris Perkins, the JCPS chief operations officer, couldn’t quantify how many additional drivers it needs because it depends on how many students ride the bus, which can change daily.

“It’s an employment issue nationwide right now,” Perkins said. “It’s a big responsibility to drive a bus, and some folks are just hesitant to commit to that.”

He said JCPS typically has as many as 950 bus drivers. The district has since consolidated routes and moved activity bus drivers to other routes to work around the shortage.

“Routes are a little bit longer; there’s more students on them, but we’ve been able to cover every bus stop this year to make sure we can get students to and from school safely,” Perkins said.

However, a JCPS driver who wanted to stay anonymous, told WAVE 3 News the drivers that remain in the district are working longer hours and driving more children than ever.

“Most buses have three children per seat, which is legal,” the driver wrote. “There are a lot of behavioral issues popping up with so many kids in a confined space.”

The JCPS employee added most drivers don’t complete their last stop until after 5:00pm.

“Parents are really upset with us over the times their kids are getting home and the crowding issues,” they wrote. “It’s not our fault. We get new kids daily and have to adjust our routes accordingly.”

Bullitt County Public Schools posted on social media on Friday it canceled some routes due to a driver shortage. It allegedly lost drivers through quarantines and non-COVID related issues and has “never been this short staffed.”

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said the district had enough bus drivers at the beginning of the year thanks to some substitutes. BCPS parents will have to be patient for the next few days as the district continues to work around shortages to ensure students get to school safely.

An Oldham County Schools spokesperson said it was around 20 bus drivers short; the shortages will increase to 22 as drivers are expected to retire.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Greater Clark and New Albany-Floyd School Cooperation to inquire about bus driver shortages but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

Bullitt County Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools are hiring bus drivers. To apply to work for BCPS, click here. To apply to work for JCPS, click here.

