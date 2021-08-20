Touchdown Friday Night kicks off this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The high school football season is set to get underway on Friday night. That means Touchdown Friday Night is back on the schedule.

Our comprehensive high school football highlights show kicks off at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Our Game of the Week is defending 6A State Champ Trinity hosting Carmel High School from Indianapolis. Jay Cobb will be coaching his first game at Trinity. The longtime Rocks assistant and former high school head coach, takes over for Bob Beatty. Beatty won 15 state championships in his 21 seasons at Trinity.

You know I’ve been down this path a long time,” Cobb said. “I’m eight years removed from that as an assistant. It’s still, I mean you always get excited, it’s like I’ve been telling the kids this week going in, you always have apprehension, because there’s the unknown there, but that apprehension can be turned into good, positive energy and that’s what we’re looking to do "

Trinity beat Male in the 6A final in 2020. The Bulldogs open 2021 hosting Floyd Central.

“Our goal is to get back to the state finals and win it,” Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. “That usually doesn’t change much year to year. So, you just got to put in the work and last year we didn’t get the opportunity to put in the work. Everybody knows, it was a crazy year. We did make it back, but we weren’t, it wasn’t the normal year for us. We weren’t quite where we needed to be. So, it’s been good getting in the practice and being able to put in the time this year.”

With numerous COVID cancellations in 2020, Manual was limited to just five games. They host Central.

Manual’s final game of 2020 was a 10-6 loss to St. X in the playoffs. The Tigers scored on the final play of the game. That’s a defeat the Crimsons are still trying to get over.

“I’m not gonna be really over it until we beat St X this year,” Manual senior JuWaun Northington said. “It really hurt me a lot, I cried, I thought about it everyday, ever since and I just don’t want to make the same mistake we did last year.”

“I think we’re all bitter about it, just about the whole year last year, not necessarily that game, that was just sort of the final swing of the axe, but it’s sort of motivation,” Crimsons head coach Scott Carmony said.

Manual gets another shot at the Tigers on October 8.

Game On, our AP award winning high school football recap show begins on Saturday, September 4. Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch joins UofL’s all-time leading passer, Chris Redman, and three-time Kentucky state championship winning coach ,Bob Redman, along with WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor on the show each Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

