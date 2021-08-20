Woman arrested on multiple cruelty to animal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing 26 counts of animal cruelty after animals were found living in unsanitary conditions.

Ashley Bozak, 24, of Louisville, was arrested Aug. 16 after a search warrant was served at her apartment. The arrest warrant for Bozak says “animals were found living in the apartment in feces, urine and debris.”

Louisville Metro Animal Services was contacted after two people who were to care for the animals after Bozak’s arrest discovered the conditions. LMAS officers said in one bedroom they found four cages, each of which contained various animals who ere dirty and without food, according to the warrant.

A puppy found behind a bed died on the way to the shelter. A kitten was also found dead in the kitchen.

A total of 24 animals - two cats, six dogs and a number of rats and guinea pigs - were removed alive from the apartment by LMAS.

A not guilty plea was entered for Bozak during her arraignment in Jefferson District Court. A public defender was appointed to represent Bozak. Bond was set at $5,000 and her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Bozak was ordered not to have contact with any animal.

