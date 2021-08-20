Support Local Businesses
Woman arrested on multiple cruelty to animal charges

Ashley Bozak is charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty.
Ashley Bozak is charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing 26 counts of animal cruelty after animals were found living in unsanitary conditions.

Ashley Bozak, 24, of Louisville, was arrested Aug. 16 after a search warrant was served at her apartment. The arrest warrant for Bozak says “animals were found living in the apartment in feces, urine and debris.”

Louisville Metro Animal Services was contacted after two people who were to care for the animals after Bozak’s arrest discovered the conditions. LMAS officers said in one bedroom they found four cages, each of which contained various animals who ere dirty and without food, according to the warrant.

A puppy found behind a bed died on the way to the shelter. A kitten was also found dead in the kitchen.

A total of 24 animals - two cats, six dogs and a number of rats and guinea pigs - were removed alive from the apartment by LMAS.

A not guilty plea was entered for Bozak during her arraignment in Jefferson District Court. A public defender was appointed to represent Bozak. Bond was set at $5,000 and her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Bozak was ordered not to have contact with any animal.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

