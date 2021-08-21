25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man who was shot and killed near Old Louisville Wednesday afternoon has been identified by officials.

Dadrian Chambers, 25, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a shooting on the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials arrived and found the victim, later identified as Chambers, who was rushed to the hospital and later died.

LMPD did not provide any information on suspects at the time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

