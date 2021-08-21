Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner

A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the Merriwether neighborhood on Aug. 18.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man who was shot and killed near Old Louisville Wednesday afternoon has been identified by officials.

Dadrian Chambers, 25, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a shooting on the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials arrived and found the victim, later identified as Chambers, who was rushed to the hospital and later died.

LMPD did not provide any information on suspects at the time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to...
Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park
JCPS offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are...
JCPS online school waiting list in place as thousands of kids quarantine

Latest News

Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game
A new LMPD potential contract deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing,...
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract
The deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing, stronger disciplinary actions for...
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract
Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park